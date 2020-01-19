Everton plotting £30million move for Emre Can

Everton are plotting a £30m move for the Germany international Emre Can.
The former Liverpool player has fallen out of favour at Juventus and he is being linked with a move back to the Premier League.
As per Mirror, Carlo Ancelotti is keen on the midfielder and it will be interesting to see if he can bring the German back to Merseyside this month.
Emre Can was a very good player for Liverpool and he will certainly improve Everton a lot. The German can play as a defensive midfielder or a box-to-box midfielder.
He has the technical ability to carry the ball forward and control the tempo of the game.
The 26-year-old knows that he has to play more often in order to cement a place in his national team for the Euros. He might be keen on a transfer as well.
However, his history with Liverpool might just complicate a deal. Apparently, the player has made it clear that he won’t join Manchester United out of respect for Liverpool.
Therefore, he might object to a move to Everton as well.
If Everton manage to convince him, it would be a tremendous signing for them. Can would be an improvement on the likes of Delph and he would allow the likes of Sigurdsson and Gomes to play with more creative freedom.
Juventus signed him on a free transfer and if Everton offer £30m for him, the Italian giants might be tempted to sell.