Everton offer £70m plus two players for Wilfried Zaha

Everton have made another bid for the Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
According to Sky Sports, they have offered £70m plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy for the winger.
From Sky Sports reporter David Craig: Crystal Palace rejected another Everton bid for Wilfried Zaha yesterday. Bid was £70m plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy. Palace want at least £80m
— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 7, 2019
BREAKING: Crystal Palace yesterday rejected a £70million, plus two players, bid from Everton for Wilfried Zaha. Palace have indicated they want north of £80m for their star asset.
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2019
The report adds that Palace have turned down the offer and they are holding out for a fee of around £80m.
It will be interesting to see if Everton return with another offer for the player. It is evident that they really want to sign the former Manchester United player this summer.
Zaha is thought to be keen on a move away from Selhurst Park but Palace’s demands could damage his chances of a move this summer.
Everton could definitely use someone like him next season. The 10-goal star is one of the best wingers in the league and he will improve Everton’ attack immediately.
He has proven himself in the Premier League and therefore he should be able to make an immediate impact. Everton have already signed Moise Kean to improve their attack and Zaha could take them to the next level.
The Toffees will want to challenge for the European places next season and signings like Zaha could help Silva compete with the likes of Arsenal, West Ham, Wolves and Leicester.