Everton make enquiry for Ben Godfrey

Everton have been linked with a move for the Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey.

According to Sky Sports, the Toffees have made an enquiry for the defender and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on that with a concrete offer now. The player is valued at more than £25m.





There is no doubt that Everton need to improve their defensive options and Godfrey could prove to be a quality long-term signing for them.

The Norwich City defender is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. A world-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti could coach him into a top-class defender.

However, convincing Norwich City to sell the player could prove to be difficult.

The Championship side have already sold Jamal Lewis to Newcastle United and Max Aarons has been linked with a move away from the club as well.

It is highly unlikely that nor which will allow a mass exodus from their back four this summer.

Everton have been linked with the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo and Fikayo Tomori as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

They have started the season well and Everton will be hoping to challenge for European qualification this season. However, they must add considerable depth to the squad in order to achieve their goals.