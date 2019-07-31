Everton make contact to sign Mario Lemina

Everton are interested in signing the Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina this summer.
According to Dominic King from Daily Mail, the Toffees have made contact for the player.
It will be interesting to see if they can pull off the transfer in the remaining days of the window.
Lemina has been linked with a move away from St Mary’s and a move to Everton would be good for him.
The 25-year-old will add flair, agility and drive to Silva’s midfield. Currently, Everton do not have anyone like him in their midfield.
Lemina will add great balance to the side alongside Gomes and Delph/Gbamin (If he joins).
The player has already proven himself in the Premier League and he should be able to adapt to Silva’s style with ease.
Lemina could make an immediate impact at Everton next season. They need a presence like him in their midfield.
Silva has improved his attack with the potential signing of Moise Kean and he needs to work on his midfield now. Lemina’s addition will certainly take them to another level.
It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Southampton in the coming days now.
Everton are keen to sign Mario Lemina and have made contact with Southampton but a deal is not close.
Things are moving in the right direction with Moise Kean but weekend looks likely for completion of deal.
Nathan Broadhead is getting a new deal and will then be loaned out 🔵
— Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 31, 2019