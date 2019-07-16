Everton linked with a move for Mario Mandzukic

Everton are looking to bring in a quality striker this summer and Marco Silva is thought to be a fan of Mario Mandzukic.
According to Liverpool Echo, the Toffees will have to reduce their wage bill if they want to accommodate the Croatian forward.
It will be interesting to see if they make an offer for the Juventus player in the coming weeks.
Despite being 33, Mandzukic is still playing at a high level and he could be a superb short term addition for Everton.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made quite an impact at Manchester United and Mandzukic could have a similar impact at Everton.
Everton are in desperate need of a reliable striker and the Croatian will solve that problem for Marco Silva.
Mandzukic is more than just a poacher. He is complete forward who will help during build-ups and create chances for his teammates as well.
Like Giroud, the Croatian is adept at bringing others into the play. The likes of Richarlison and Bernard will benefit from playing alongside him.
The 33-year-old has proven himself at the highest level and he should be able to improve Everton immediately if he joins. He scored 10 goals for Juventus last season and he has represented his country 89 times so far.