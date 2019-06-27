Everton linked with a move for Franck Kessie

Everton have been linked with a move for the AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.
Apparently, they are one of the Premier League clubs interested in the physically imposing central midfielder.
Spurs and West Ham are the other two English clubs after the Ivorian as per Calciomercato (translated by SportWitness).
It will be interesting to see if Everton submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.
Kessie is a world class talent and investing him could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run. The Milan midfielder’s hype has died down a bit and this would be the ideal time to snap him up.
Silva needs a presence like him in his midfield and Kessie would be the perfect partner for Idrissa Gueye and Andre Gomes next season.
The 22-year-old midfielder has the potential to transform Everton’s midfield next season.
The Toffees have a quality defence in place and Kessie’s arrival would complete their midfield.
Signings like these will certainly help them close the gap with the top six. They will be expected to challenge for the European places next season and Kessie can help them do that.
Everton have the finances to pull off the transfer and the reported €35m asking price will prove to be a bargain in the long run.