Everton linked with a move for Dele Alli

Everton are interested in a loan move for the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.

The 24-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game for Tottenham since the opening day match against Everton and it seems that he has fallen out of favour with Jose Mourinho.





The Londoners have done well in the Premier League so far and they are expected to challenge for the title.

It remains to be seen whether the England international can reclaim his starting berth in the coming weeks.

According to the Mirror, Everton are prepared to make a move for Alli once the transfer window opens in January.

Alli was one of the brightest young talents in England when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of Tottenham and he needs to play regular first-team football in order to realise his potential.

Furthermore, with the Euros coming up next summer, Alli cannot afford to spend a season on the bench as it could damage his chances of making it to the England squad.

If Tottenham cannot guarantee him regular game time it would be sensible for the midfielder to consider a loan move in January and then evaluate his long term future at the end of this season.

Everton could certainly use a creative midfielder like him and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees can convince Tottenham to loan them the player for the remainder of the season.

The Toffees have James Rodriguez playing a similar role but the Colombian has been inconsistent after an impressive start.

Competition for places could help the players and the squad improve.

Everton have been quite impressive at times this season and they will be hoping to challenge for European qualification. Carlo Ancelotti could certainly use more quality and depth in his side and Alli could prove to be a smart short term addition.

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has also been linked with Everton and it seems that Ancelotti is an admirer of both players.