Everton keen on signing Napoli defender Nikola Maksimović

Everton are interested in signing the Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti knows that the Toffees will have to tighten up at the back in order to secure European qualification and Maksimovic would be a good signing for them.





The Premier League side have been linked with Gabriel Magalhaes this summer but the Lille defender is expected to sign for Napoli. Everton have therefore switched their attention towards Maksimovic now (h/t sportwitness).

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with the Italian side for the player.

Maksimovic is valued at €15m and Everton should be able to afford him this summer.

The likes of Fiorentina and Roma are keen on the defender as well and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can fend off the competition and signing him in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old will add composure, presence and calmness at the back for Ancelotti. Apart from his defensive qualities, Maksimovic is a good passer and he will help the Toffees build from the back.

The defender is not the only Napoli player on Ancelotti’s radar. Allan is a target for the Toffees as well and they will look to sign the midfielder this summer.