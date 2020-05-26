Everton keen on Roma striker Patrik Schick

Everton have been linked with a move for the Roma striker Patrik Schick.

The striker is currently on loan at RB Leipzig and he has done reasonably well in the Bundesliga.

It will be interesting to see if the German outfit decide to sign him permanently at the end of this season.

As per reports (via Sportwitness), Leipzig have an option to make the move permanent for €29m.

The 24-year-old has scored 7 league goals (10 starts) so far this season. He has picked up 3 assists in his 20 appearances as well.

If Schick is back on the market this summer, Everton could make a move for him. Apparently, €25m will be enough to convince Roma to part with the player.

Everton could use some attacking depth next season and Schick could prove to be a good signing.

The striker has the talent to develop into a quality player and someone like Ancelotti might be able to bring out the best in him.

The Italian is a world class manager with immense experience. He could help the Roma striker achieve his potential.

Schick needs to join a club where he can play regularly and Everton certainly fit the bill. They could provide him with the platform he needs.