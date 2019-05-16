Everton keen on Lyon attacker Bertrand Traore

Everton are interested in signing the former Chelsea winger Bertrand Traore this summer.
According to Yahoo Sport France, the Lyon man has impressed Marco Silva and the Toffees are set to accelerate their efforts to sign the player now.
Traore has been in fine form for Lyon this season and he has managed to score 11 goals for them this season.
Marco Silva could certainly use a goalscoring winger like him and it would be a good signing for Everton.
Traore has certainly proven himself in Ligue 1 and he could be a great alternative to Theo Walcott next season. The former Arsenal man has been in poor form this past season and he needs replacing.
Traore would add pace, flair and goals to Everton’s attack and the likes of Richarlison would benefit from playing alongside him.
It will be interesting to see if Everton can agree on a deal with Lyon now. The French club signed him in 2017 and they might not want to sell a prized asset just yet.
Everton might have to pay over the odds to convince the Ligue 1 outfit.
Traore has played in England before and he might be tempted to come back and prove himself in the Premier League if the offer is right.