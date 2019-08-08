Everton interested in signing Marcos Rojo

Everton are looking to sign the Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo this summer.
According to Rob Dawson from ESPN, the Toffees are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old Argentine defender.
Everton one of a few clubs interested in signing Marcos Rojo today. United also open to offers for Matteo Darmian but can sell to a foreign club until Sep. 2.
— Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) August 8, 2019
It will be interesting to see if they submit an offer for the player before the window closes.
Rojo is not a key player for Manchester United anymore after the arrival of Harry Maguire. He will be allowed to move on for the right price.
Everton have been looking at centre backs for a while now and they haven’t managed to sign anyone so far. Kurt Zouma was a top target for Silva but Chelsea aren’t willing to sell the Frenchman.
The Toffees have been linked with Fikayo Tomori as well.
It will be interesting to see who they end up with eventually.
Rojo could prove to be a decent addition to their squad for a reasonable price. He has played in the Premier League for a while and he could make an immediate impact.
Also, the Argentine can play as a left back as well and his versatility will be a bonus for Everton during rotation or injuries.
Rojo needs to leave Manchester United in order to play regularly and the move to Everton might be tempting for him.