Everton in pole position to sign Allan from Napoli

Everton have been linked with the Napoli midfielder Allan for a while now.
It appears that they are now leading the chase for the Brazilian.
As per journalist Emanuele Cammaroto (via Sportwitness), the Toffees are in pole position to complete the signing.
Allan has worked with Carlo Ancelotti before and the duo shared a good relationship during their time together at Napoli.
It will be interesting to see if Ancelotti can bring the 29-year-old midfielder to Goodison Park this summer.
Everton could use a midfield controller like Allan and he could prove to be a superb signing for them.
Allan knows Ancelotti’s style of play well and he will help his teammates execute the Italian’s gameplay better.
Napoli are thought to be open to a sale because Allan has fallen out of favour since Ancelotti’s departure.
The Brazilian needs a move to resurrect his career and the Premier League could be the ideal platform for him.
He is at the peak of his powers right now and he has the ability and the experience to adapt to English football and make an immediate impact.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee for Allan in the coming months.