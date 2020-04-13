Everton in advanced talks to sign James Rodriguez

Everton have been linked with the Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez for a while now.
As per Il Giornale (translated by Sportwitness), the Toffees are now in advanced negotiations to sign the Colombian.
Rodriguez has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly.
Carlo Ancelotti has worked with the player before and he is keen on a reunion. The Italian wanted to sign the player during his time at Napoli as well but he wasn’t backed by the club hierarchy.
It is believed that Everton are ready to back his move for Rodriguez this summer.
The 28-year-old could prove to be a superb addition for the Toffees if he manages to regain his form and confidence.
Ancelotti managed to get the best out of him at Real Madrid and he will be looking to do the same at Everton. The Italian could help resurrect the midfielder’s career.
Although Everton are a massive step-down from Real Madrid, Rodriguez is likely to benefit from the move. Apart from regular first team football, he will be playing under a manager who trusts him and knows how to utilize his skill-set.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can get the deal done now.
A signing like Rodriguez could transform their attack and help them challenge for European football next season.