Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to Marco Silva’s sacking

Everton fans react to Marco Silva’s sacking

5 December, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton have confirmed the departure of Marco Silva.

The former Watford boss has been sacked after a poor run of results.

Everton are currently in the drop zone and it will be interesting to see if they can turn it around.

The club wrote in their official statement that a permanent replacement will be announced soon. Meanwhile, Duncan Ferguson will take charge of the team against Chelsea at the weekend.

Everton fans will demand a reaction from the players at the weekend and the players will have to step up and deliver.

Silva’s tactics have backfired this season but there is no doubt that the players have underperformed as well. They will have to take responsibility and turn their form around now.

It will be interesting to see who comes in as Silva’s replacement now. Everton must look to appoint someone with fresh ideas and a progressive style of play.

They cannot afford to go backwards as a club and make short-sighted appointments like Moyes or Allardyce.

Here is how the Everton fans have reacted to the club’s decision.

Gary Lineker comments on Liverpool's title chances following Everton thrashing
Marcelo Bielsa comments on Ben White's new role for this weekend

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com