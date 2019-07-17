Everton fans react to links with Mario Mandzukic

Everton have been linked with a move for the Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.
According to a report from Tuttojuve (translated by Sportwitness), the Toffees could make an offer of around €15m (£13.5m) for the player this summer.
The 33-year-old is no longer a key starter for the Italian giants and a move would be ideal for him.
Despite his age, the Croatian could be a handy signing for Marco Silva’s side. However, the transfer would go against Everton’s policy of investing in talented young players.
Ever since Marcel Brands has come in, the Merseyside outfit have invested in players with potential and resale value.
Mandzukic is nearly past his peak and he could make a difference for one or two seasons at most.
Having said that, Everton could use his experience in the short term. He could be a great mentor for Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.
Mandzukic’s playing style will help him adapt to English football as well.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make their move for him in the coming weeks. Juventus might look to move him on for the right price.
Here is how some of the Everton fans have reacted to the news.
I know he’s getting on, but he’s still better than Tosun and Niasse combined, so yes.
— Ryan 🐝 (@Ryan_EFC1878) July 16, 2019
Good player but old
— Michael Short (@Michael89770191) July 16, 2019
he offers about as much as Tosun, good player but doesnt fit the system.
— Ingi Eyjolfz (@Eyjolfz) July 16, 2019
I don’t think we can afford to be to picky re a striker, its either young and unproven or experienced and expensive, we can’t attract the top strikers so have to settle at either end of the scale, I’d prefer Moisie Kean but Mandzukic might just offer up a season of delight!?
— Andy Yates (@mrandyyates) July 16, 2019
Several clubs, tbf. Bayern M, Atlético M, Juve. Would be good teacher for DCL.
— LarsKrWMyklebust (@lakwm) July 16, 2019