Everton fans react to links with Mario Mandzukic

17 July, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton have been linked with a move for the Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.

According to a report from Tuttojuve (translated by Sportwitness), the Toffees could make an offer of around €15m (£13.5m) for the player this summer.

The 33-year-old is no longer a key starter for the Italian giants and a move would be ideal for him.

Despite his age, the Croatian could be a handy signing for Marco Silva’s side. However, the transfer would go against Everton’s policy of investing in talented young players.

Ever since Marcel Brands has come in, the Merseyside outfit have invested in players with potential and resale value.

Mandzukic is nearly past his peak and he could make a difference for one or two seasons at most.

Having said that, Everton could use his experience in the short term. He could be a great mentor for Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Mandzukic’s playing style will help him adapt to English football as well.

It will be interesting to see if Everton make their move for him in the coming weeks. Juventus might look to move him on for the right price.

Here is how some of the Everton fans have reacted to the news.

 

