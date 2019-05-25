Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to links with Danny Welbeck

25 May, 2019

Everton fans have shared their reactions to the links with Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck.

Yesterday we covered claims that the former England international could end up joining the Toffees this summer.

Apparently, Everton are leading the chase and they are willing to offer him a lucrative deal as well.

It will be interesting to see if Marco Silva manages to pull off the transfer. Welbeck will be a free agent this summer and the deal could prove to be a bargain for them.

However, it would still be a bit underwhelming for the fans. Welbeck hasn’t been at his best for a while now and he has had quite a few injury problems over the years. He is not someone who can improve them immediately next season.

Everton could do with a proven goalscorer and someone younger than Welbeck.

The Arsenal player is a versatile attacker who can play anywhere across the front three but he is more suited to a backup role.

Everton should concentrate on bringing in players who are ready to start for them.

Here are some of the tweets from the Everton fans regarding his potential arrival.

 

