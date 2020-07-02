Everton fans open to the idea of signing Willian this summer

Chelsea midfielder Willian put on an impressive display against West Ham last night.

He scored two goals for the Blues although Frank Lampard’s side were beaten in the end. The Brazilian scored an impressive penalty in the first half and he bagged a sensational freekick in the second half.





It seems that some of the Everton fans were impressed with his performance and they took to Twitter to discuss the possibility of signing the player on a free transfer this summer.

Willian’s contract is up soon and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. He has been linked with Tottenham because of his connection with Jose Mourinho.

Willian has scored 10 goals this season for Chelsea so far.

If Everton manage to lure him to the club for free, it would be an outstanding coup for them. Not only will he add quality on the pitch, but he could also be a great role model for the dressing room.

Willian has won several trophies in England and his winning experience could be vital for Everton. He will add creativity, goals and flair to the side as well. Furthermore, Willian is an excellent set-piece taker and he would add a new dimension to Everton’s attack.

The Brazilian can play out wide or as a number ten. He would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Bernard and Walcott.

Here is what some of the Everton fans had to say about him.

