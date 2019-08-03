Everton eyeing up a move for Rony Lopes

Everton are interested in signing the Monaco midfielder Rony Lopes this summer.
According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), the player is valued at around €25-30m.
It will be interesting to see if Everton submit an offer for the 23-year-old in the coming days.
With less than a week left in the transfer window, the Merseyside outfit will have to move quickly if they want to sign the player.
Lopes is highly talented and he will improve Everton going forward. The Portuguese midfielder will add creativity, flair and goals to Silva’s side.
Everton are set to complete the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus and they should look to improve the creativity in the side as well.
At the moment, they are reliant on Bernard and Sigurdsson for all the creativity. Lopes would certainly help in that department.
Everton aren’t the only ones after the Monaco midfielder this summer and they should look to make their move quickly if they do not want to be drawn into a bidding war.
West Ham, Sevilla, Valencia and Newcastle are thought to be keen on the midfielder as well.
The Monaco midfielder scored 3 goals last season but the previous year he managed 17 in all competitions. The talent is clearly there and Silva could coach him into a top quality player.