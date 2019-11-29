Everton eyeing up a move for Joe Worrall

Everton are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall.
According to Football Insider, the Toffees are currently keeping tabs on the central defender. Brands is thought to be leading the pursuit right now.
Marco Silva’s side have been fragile at the back this season and their interest in signing a defender is hardly surprising.
Everton will have to improve at the back if they want to end the season on a high.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make their move for Worrall when the transfer window opens in January.
The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Championship outfit so far and they will not want to let him leave midway through the season.
However, if a good offer comes in for the player, Forest will find it difficult to turn it down. Furthermore, Worrall might be tempted to join a Premier League club as well.
The young defender was on loan at Rangers last season and he seems to have learnt a lot from that spell. Worrall has improved considerably and he has earned a regular starting berth at Forest now.
Everton have the money to pull off a signing like this and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line.