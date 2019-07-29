Everton eyeing up a move for Fikayo Tomori

Everton are interested in signing the Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the Toffees are looking to bring in a centre back and Kurt Zouma was their first choice target.
However, it seems that the Frenchman will stay at Chelsea next season.
Everton have now turned their attention towards Tomori. The 21-year-old was on loan at Derby County last season and he managed to impress with the Rams.
Frank Lampard managed him at Derby last season and the current Chelsea boss will know all about him.
It will be interesting to see if Lampard sanctions a sale for Tomori.
Everton have the finances to pull this off and the chance to move to Goodison could be tempting for the player as well.
He will know that the likes of Luiz, Rudiger, Christensen and Zouma are all ahead of him in the pecking order at Chelsea.
In order to play regularly, he might have to leave Chelsea this summer.
A move to Everton could be ideal for him. The likes of Mina are injury prone and he will get more chances with the Toffees.
It will be interesting to see if Everton submit an offer for the talented young defender in the coming days now.