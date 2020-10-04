Everton eyeing Arkadiusz Milik as Moise Kean’s replacement

Everton striker Moise Kean is all set to join PSG on loan and the Premier League club are considering alternatives to replace the Italian.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Napoli this summer and it will be interesting to see if the Toffees can sign him.

Carlo Ancelotti has worked with the Polish striker before and the Everton manager knows all about his strengths and weaknesses. The same is applicable for the player as well and he should be able to adapt to Everton’s style of play quickly if he joins the club.

Milik scored 14 goals for Napoli last year and he would add depth and quality to the Everton attack. The Toffees are overly reliant on Calvert-Lewin for goals right now and Ancelotti could use some more options at his disposal.

Fernando Llorente has been linked as well but the former Spurs attacker is 35 and Milik would be a much better signing.

It will be interesting to see if Kean can resurrect his career during his loan spell in France now. He has struggled to adapt to English football so far and he needs a fresh start elsewhere.