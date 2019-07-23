Everton and Wolves keen on Boubakary Soumare

Everton are keen on the Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumaré.
According to RMC Sport (translated by GFFN), the Premier League club want to sign the player who is wanted by Wolves as well.
Info @RMCsport : #Wolverhampton a fait une offre de 40M€ pour Boubakary #Soumaré. L’offre a été rejetée par le joueur qui veut disputer la Ldc cette saison avec le #Losc. Everton le surveille aussi de près mais Soumaré souhaite rester à Lille une saison encore sauf énorme offre.
— Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 23, 2019
The report adds that Wolves have submitted a €40m (£36m) offer for Soumare but he is not keen on the move. He wants to stay at the French club for another season unless there is a huge offer.
Lille have rejected the bid as well. The player wants to play in the Champions League next season.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make their move for the midfielder anytime soon.
If they submit an offer higher than that of Wolves, it might just tempt the French outfit. However, they will not be able to provide the player with European football.
Everton could certainly use some depth in their midfield and Soumare would be a solid addition. He is a prodigious talent who is likely to improve a lot with time.
Everton could have a gem on their hands if they manage to help him fulfill his potential.
The Toffees certainly have the resources to pull off the transfer and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.