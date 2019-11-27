Everton and West Ham keen on Brazilian forward Gabigol

Everton and West Ham are thought to be keen on signing Gabriel Barbosa according to the Daily Mail.
The Brazilian is on loan at Flamengo from Inter Milan and he has been in fine form this season.
Both Premier League clubs could use a goalscorer and Gabigol would be a superb signing for them. The 23-year-old has scored 40 goals in 54 games for Flamengo this season.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Inter Milan. The forward is unwanted at the Italian club and they are likely to sell for a reasonable fee.
However, convincing the player to join could be difficult.
Gabigol struggled to make his mark in Europe with Inter Milan and he has regained his form after a return to Brazil with Flamengo. He might want to continue playing in his comfort zone and hold down a regular starting berth for his country.
It will be interesting to see what happens when the transfer window opens in January.
Everton and West Ham can certainly offer him more money and a bigger platform to shine.
Gabigol might just be tempted to prove himself in one of the biggest football leagues.