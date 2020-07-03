Everton and Newcastle linked with Weston McKennie

Everton and Newcastle are thought to be keen on signing the American midfielder Weston McKennie this summer.

As per Bild, the 21-year-old’s performances with Schalke has attracted the attention of the Premier League duo. The midfielder has 3 goals to his name this season.





McKennie can play as the central midfielder, defensive midfielder or as a centre back. He could prove to be a useful addition to Everton or Newcastle’s midfield next season.

Both clubs could use some depth in their central midfield. McKennie is quite young and he has the potential to develop into a quality player. He could prove to be a solid long term investment for both Premier League clubs.

It will be interesting to see who comes forward with an offer first.

German clubs are keen on the 21-year-old as well and Newcastle/Everton should look to make their move quickly if they are truly keen on the midfielder. Two unnamed English clubs are thought to be in the race as well.

McKennie is highly rated at Schalke and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to cash in on him this summer. As for the player, a chance to join a Premier League side could be tempting.