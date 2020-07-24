Everton and Newcastle keen on Adrien Rabiot

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move away from the Italian club for a while now.

As per Calciomercato, Everton and Newcastle are interested in the player along with Manchester United.





Rabiot is not a key player for Juventus and he needs to leave in order to play week in week out. A move to Everton or Newcastle could be ideal for him.

The 25-year-old has made just 19 starts in Serie A so far this season.

Both clubs could use someone like Rabiot in their midfield. Everton have already bid for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but the Saints midfielder prefers to join Spurs.

Rabiot could be his alternative for the Toffees.

Carlo Ancelotti has worked with the Frenchman at PSG and he will know all about the player’s strengths and weaknesses. He could be the man to unlock Rabiot’s potential.

If Everton can help him regain his form, they could have a superb player on their hands.

Similarly, Steve Bruce could use someone like Rabiot if Matty Longstaff decides to move on.

Apparently, Juventus and the player’s agent are ready to listen to offers for Rabiot.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League trio can agree on a deal with Juventus first.