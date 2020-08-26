Everton and Leeds keeping tabs on Dundee United’s Lewis Neilson

Everton and Leeds United are thought to be keeping tabs on the Dundee United youngster Lewis Neilson as per the Courier.

It will be interesting to see where the highly talented youngster ends up this summer.





Neilson has a big future ahead of him and a move to Everton or Leeds could help him grow as a footballer. Both clubs have excellent youth setups and they have world-class managers at their disposal as well.

The likes of Ancelotti and Marcelo Bielsa could help the 17-year-old defender improve and fulfil his potential.

If the two Premier League clubs come calling this summer Nielson is likely to be tempted. The chance to join a Premier League club is hard to resist especially when the youngster can play under the likes of Ancelotti and Bielsa.

Both managers have a proven track record of improving players and Nielson will be hoping that they can elevate his game to a whole new level in future.

Other clubs are thought to be keen on the Dundee United youngster as well and the likes of Everton and Leeds should make their move quickly if they want to fend off the competition and secure the youngster’s services.