Everton agree four year contract with Abdoulaye Doucoure

Everton are Interested in signing the Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure this summer.

According to reports via GFFN, the Toffees submitted a bid for the 27 year old midfielder but the Hornets have turned it down.





Everton are thought to be preparing an improved offer for the box to box midfielder now. Doucoure is now a priority target for Ancelotti.

Doucoure has impressed in the Premier League over the last few years and he could prove to be a superb addition to Ancelotti’s midfield.

He would add power, presence and drive in the middle of the park and Everton are desperately crying out for somebody with his skill set.

The report adds that Everton have already agreed personal terms with the player. Doucoure will sign a four year contract with the Toffees.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can agree on a fee with Watford in the coming days now.

Everton have been linked with a move for Napoli midfielder Allan as well and it seems that Ancelotti is desperate to strengthen his midfield this summer.

Doucoure has significant experience in the Premier League and he should be able to make an immediate impact if he joins.

Despite Watford’s relegation, Doucoure managed to impress with his performances last season.