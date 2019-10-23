Eddie Nketiah sends message to Leeds fans after Preston draw

Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah has sent out a message to the fans after his side’s 1-1 draw against Preston.
His tweet read: “Never give up! Hard fought point. Thanks to the travelling fans”.
The youngster came on to score the equaliser for Leeds United.
Marcelo Bielsa decided to start with Bamford again but the former Chelsea forward failed to provide the breakthrough for his team.
Nketiah will be delighted to have scored once again. The on-loan striker has impressed in every cameo so far and the fans are urging the manager to give him a start now.
The youngster has certainly earned a chance with his performances and it will be interesting to see what Bielsa does in the coming weeks.
Bamford hasn’t looked at his best this season and he could do with a spell away from the starting lineup. Nketiah is a player full of confidence right now and he could make a big difference for the Whites going forward.
The on-loan Arsenal player has shown that he is clinical enough to lead the line for Bielsa’s team.
It seems that Bielsa is not convinced with Nketiah’s overall game and he believes that Bamford organises the side better.
You changed the game (& Tyler) @official_tyro great subs by the boss….. stay strong both and injury free, you have a massively important role to play to our promotion….
— Paul Padmore (@2paulpadmore) October 22, 2019
You will get your start….. for me, you playing off Bamford but on your own is good too…. quick 3 goals and Pat comes on if you tire and holds up play and maybe sneaks the 4th ….. this Saturday please
— Dave (@mcbdave) October 22, 2019
If you don’t start the next game we need to riot!! It’s becoming stupid. I appreciate what you mean by hard fought point, but that should have been 3pts. We can’t keep dominating and not scoring, we can’t keep dropping points. #mot
— James Illingworth (@jamesi5542) October 23, 2019
Saved us again @EddieNketiah9 surely you must start soon. Can’t keep missing our chances..!!! Good luck & hope you start against Sheffield Wed…..keep banging them in 👍
— G Tubman (@GTubby64) October 23, 2019
Sublime you fella. When you get a well deserved start, grab it by the horns. You’ve got class, let’s see it from minute 1, not 70+ 👍🏻
— Batesy (@batesylufc2) October 22, 2019
You are a special person n the fans love u already keep training hard n u will b God to Leeds fan 😘
— Desmond (@Desmond16385994) October 22, 2019