Eddie Nketiah sends message to Leeds fans after Preston draw

23 October, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah has sent out a message to the fans after his side’s 1-1 draw against Preston.

His tweet read: “Never give up! Hard fought point. Thanks to the travelling fans”.

The youngster came on to score the equaliser for Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa decided to start with Bamford again but the former Chelsea forward failed to provide the breakthrough for his team.

Nketiah will be delighted to have scored once again. The on-loan striker has impressed in every cameo so far and the fans are urging the manager to give him a start now.

The youngster has certainly earned a chance with his performances and it will be interesting to see what Bielsa does in the coming weeks.

Bamford hasn’t looked at his best this season and he could do with a spell away from the starting lineup. Nketiah is a player full of confidence right now and he could make a big difference for the Whites going forward.

The on-loan Arsenal player has shown that he is clinical enough to lead the line for Bielsa’s team.

It seems that Bielsa is not convinced with Nketiah’s overall game and he believes that Bamford organises the side better.

