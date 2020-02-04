Don Hutchison thinks West Ham should have signed Luka Jovic

Former West Ham player and popular pundit Don Hutchison thinks the Hammers should have signed Luka Jovic.
The 22-year-old Real Madrid forward has fallen out of favour at the club and he was being linked with a move away in January. He joined Los Blancos for a fee of around £53.2m in the summer.
Jovic was one of Europe’s most coveted forwards before his move to Real Madrid and it would have been a sensational signing for West Ham.
Hutchison reckons that the Hammers should have got him on loan for the remainder of the season.
His tweet read:
West Ham should have paid a loan fee 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/BevNN0q8es
— Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) February 4, 2020
West Ham signed Haller at the start of the season and he has done reasonably well without too much help. Jovic would have shared the goalscoring burden with him and it could have been a lethal partnership.
The two strikers know each other well from their time at Frankfurt and they have great chemistry on the pitch as well.
Jovic’s arrival would have added a new dimension to West Ham’s attack and it would have improved them a lot.
The Hammers are currently fighting to beat the drop and someone like Jovic would have taken them to safety.