Darragh MacAnthony says Leeds wanted Ricky-Jade Jones, backs him for Liverpool

David Jones
Elland Road

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has claimed on Twitter that Leeds United wanted to sign Ricky-Jade Jones in the January transfer window, and has said that he would like the teenager to go to Liverpool eventually and not Manchester United.

According to a recent report in The Daily Mail, Premier League giants Liverpool and United are monitoring the 17-year-old, who plays mainly as a striker but can also operate in an attacking midfield role.

MacAnthony has raved about the teenager and has compared him to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

The Peterborough chairman has also stated that Leeds made an enquiry about the youngster in the January transfer window, and has added that he would like him to join Liverpool in the future, with the 44-year-old himself a Reds fan.

MacAnthony, though, has added that Jones will be part of the club next season.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Jones has made two starts and nine substitute appearances in League One for Peterborough so far this season.

Darren Ferguson’s side are sixth in the League One table at the moment with 59 points from 35 matches.

League One clubs are yet to decide if they will play the remainder of the games or call the season now, as reported by BBC Sport.