Darragh MacAnthony makes a Leeds United prediction

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has predicted on Twitter that Leeds United will finish in the top 12 of the Premier League table next season.

Leeds will play in the Premier League next season after clinching automatic promotion from he Championship this campaign.





It will be the first time that the West Yorkshire outfit will feature in the top flight of English football since 2004.

MacAnthony, owner of Peterborough in League One in England, has backed Marcelo Bielsa’s side to comfortably finish in the top 12 in the Premier League in 2020-21.

Top 12 comfortably imo

Not getting carried away

Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in England, and the Elland Road faithful will hope that the team make an immediate in the Premier League.

However, the Leeds fans have to be realistic, and perhaps the club should first think about consolidating their place in the Premier League.

It is unlikely that the Whites will spend a lot of money in the summer transfer window, and if Bielsa’s side ended up 17th or 16th, then it should be considered a good campaign.

Leeds have a good squad, but they do need to make a few quality signings, especially a top striker who can compete with Patrick Bamford in the team.