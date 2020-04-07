Danny Mills urges Leeds to sign Ryan Fraser

Danny Mills has urged Leeds to sign Ryan Fraser this summer.
The Bournemouth star will be a free agent at the end of this season and it could prove to be a superb signing for the Whites.
Convincing the player could be difficult for Leeds. They won’t be the only ones after him and Fraser could demand big wages.
Danny Mills believes that any club looking to sign an experienced player on a free transfer should move for Fraser.
He said to Football Insider: “Leeds should be looking at him. Any player who Premier League experience who is available on a free transfer they should be looking at. He will have other options though, without a doubt.
“Fraser is a player of quality but sometimes free transfers’ wages can get a little bit out of hand. The wages could get silly and Leeds would have to make sure it wouldn’t knock everybody else out of kilter. Free transfers often seem great but it depends on what the wages are.
“I hope he makes the best move, in terms of football, for himself.”
It will be interesting to see where the attacking midfielder ends up eventually.
He has shown his quality in the Premier League and he could be a good addition to most teams. If Leeds United come up, they could use someone like him to add more creativity and goals to the side.
Marcelo Bielsa could help him improve as a player. Fraser is 26 and he is capable of getting better with the right coaching.
Leeds are currently well placed to secure promotion and they will be looking to finish the job when football resumes.
They will need better quality players to succeed in the Premier League and players like Fraser would be ideal.
Fraser has picked up 2 goals and 7 assists so far this season.