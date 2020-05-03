Danny Mills claims Tottenham have asked Ndombele to leave

Pundit Danny Mills claims that Tottenham are prepared to get rid of Tanguy Ndombele this summer.
He has revealed that the London club have asked the Frenchman to find himself a new club.
Ndombele has had a mediocre debut season because of his persistent injury issues. But getting rid of him now would be a big mistake from Spurs.
Despite his problems this season, Ndombele has impressed whenever he has played.
He is a prodigious talent who could develop into one of the best midfielders in Europe. Jose Mourinho cannot afford to give up on him just yet.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer but keeping Ndombele at the club and getting the best out of him should be Mourinho’s top priority.
Mills believes that Ndombele does not fit at Tottenham.
He said to Football Insider: “It is quite clear that Ndombele does not fit in at Tottenham. He has not settled in any way shape or form and they have done everything possible to try and fit him in. They have told him, “Go and find yourself another club.” It does not look like he has a future at Tottenham”.
However, the Frenchman is exactly what the Londoners need in their midfield. They are lacking someone with his skillset.
Ndombele can create as well as score goals. Furthermore, he is an excellent dribbler and he is adept at carrying the ball.
The Frenchman contributes defensively as well and in terms of ability, he is undoubtedly the best midfielder at Spurs right now.