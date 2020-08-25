Club director opens up on Leeds interest in Nicolas Gonzalez

Leeds United have been linked with the move for the Stuttgart attacker Nicolas Gonzalez this summer.

The 22-year-old has been fantastic for the German side this past season and he could prove to be a sensational addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s attack.





Gonzalez can play in the midfield as well as across the front tree and his versatility could prove to be an added bonus for the Whites. The Argentine scored 14 goals for the German outfit this past season.

According to Stuttgart director Sven Mislintat (h/t Yorkshire Evening Post), Leeds were serious about signing the Argentine this summer but he doesn’t think the move will happen.

He said: “I don’t see [a departure] coming for now. We had a lot of rumours in the beginning. It was very serious with Leeds. But at no point, it was really convincing for him or for us.”

It will be interesting to see if the newly-promoted side can agree on a fee with Stuttgart in the coming weeks now.

Leeds need to add more creativity and goals to their side and Gonzalez would be the perfect fit for them.

Bielsa is looking to bring in a quality striker as well and Leeds have been linked with a move for Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can get their top targets signed before the Premier League season begins next month.