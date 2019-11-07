Blog Teams Rangers Chris Sutton tips Rangers to beat Porto in Europa League second-leg clash

7 November, 2019 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Rangers held Porto to a 1-1 draw at Portugal during their Europa League clash a fortnight ago, and Steven Gerrard’s men will fancy their chances of picking up all three points in the second-leg tonight at Ibrox.

The Light Blues are level on the points with the Portuguese after one win, one draw and a loss, two points behind Group G leaders Young Boys and a point ahead of Feyenoord.

It’s a very open group as far as qualifying for the knockout stages goes, and a victory tonight will boost Rangers’ chances.

Despite being a star-studded side, Porto don’t look capable of beating the Gers at Ibrox, and it’s a sentiment Celtic legend Chris Sutton shares.

The former striker believes Gerrard’s side will come out tops, and he has tipped them to secure a comfortable victory.

“Rangers played very well in Portugal and deserved more than a point,” Sutton said.

“Porto aren’t the European powerhouse they once were and Rangers under the lights at Ibrox will be too strong. Rangers 3-1 Porto.”

Rangers have won their last three games after the Porto draw, and they will be going into tonight’s game brimming with confidence.

Making the Europa League last-32 will be regarded as a huge feat as far as the Light Blues’ European campaign goes, and they have shown they have what it takes to.

A win tonight will do their morale a lot of good going forward in the competition and in their mission to pip Celtic to the domestic prizes, and it will be interesting to see how it goes.

