Chris Sutton reacts as Rangers draw Midtjylland in Europa League third-qualifying round

Rangers are looking to gain revenge over Luxembourg’s Progres Niederkorn when both sides meet in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, and a tougher hurdle awaits them should they reach the third qualifying round.
Steven Gerrard’s men will face Danish side Midtjylland and will most likely fancy their chances of reaching the play-off round.
Former Celtic striker and Scottish football expert and pundit Chris Sutton thinks the draw is a great one for Rangers.
Here is how he reacted to it on Twitter:
Tricky draw for Aberdeen. Great draw for Rangers.
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 22, 2019
The Light Blues saw off Saint Joseph’s in the first qualifying round, winning 10-0 on aggregate, and will look to kill off the tie when Progres come visiting at Ibrox on Thursday.
Rangers made it to the Europa League group stages last term, but failed to make it out of Group G, with Villarreal and Rapid Wien proving too much for them to handle.
Making it beyond the play-offs round this season again will be a great achievement from Gerrard and his boys, and they will look to go one better this term and reach the last-32.