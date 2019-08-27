Blog Columns Site News Chris Sutton lavishes praise on Steve Bruce after Newcastle win

27 August, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle picked up a 1-0 win over Tottenham away from home at the weekend.

Popular pundit Chris Sutton has now heaped praise on Steve Bruce and he explained that the former Aston Villa manager deserves a chance to prove himself.

When Bruce was announced as Rafa Benitez’s successor, the fans weren’t too happy. However, Newcastle have shown encouraging signs against top teams like Arsenal and Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see if they can build on their performance at the weekend now.

Sutton has hailed Steve Bruce’s courageous decision to replace a fan favourite like Benitez this season.

The fans and the media were not too welcoming when his appointment was announced. However, if he can continue to produce performances like the Spurs game, he will win over the fans and his critics soon.

Sutton believes that a lot of people have been left with egg on their faces after their initial criticism of Bruce.

The former Celtic star claimed that Bruce was one of the most experienced Premier League managers for a reason.

However, he maintained that three games is too soon to judge Bruce’s tenure and people will have to be patient.

