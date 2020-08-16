Chris Smalling reportedly keen on Roma move amid Newcastle United speculation

Reported Newcastle United target and Manchester United central defender Chris Smalling is keen on a return to AS Roma in the summer transfer window, according to The Express.

Sky Sports have reported that Newcastle want to sign Smalling from Premier League rivals United this summer.





The report has claimed that the Red Devils have made the 30-year-old centre-back available for transfer.

However, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce’s reported quest to bring Smalling to St. James’ Park may end in disappointment.

That’s because, according to The Express, Smalling is keen on a return to Roma in Serie A.

The Express has claimed that United want £20 million as transfer fee for the England international, who himself is keen on a move back to Italy.

AS Roma spell

Smalling spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Roma from United.

According to WhoScored, the centre-back made 29 starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A for the Italian club, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process.

The 30-year-old also made five appearances in the Europa League and played twice in the Coppa Italia in 2019-20, according to WhoScored.

Smalling enjoyed his time in Rome, and it makes sense that he reportedly wants to go back to Roma.