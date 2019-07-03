Ceballos linked with a loan move to Tottenham

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.
The central midfielder hasn’t been able to hold down a regular starting berth at Santiago Bernabeu and he needs to leave for the club in order to play more often.
According to a report from AS (translated by Sportwitness), Spurs have been in talks with the Spanish club regarding Ceballos’ signing and Los Blancos are willing to let him leave.
Real Madrid want to loan the player out this summer and Spurs have apparently agreed to that.
It will be interesting to see if they can complete the transfer in the coming weeks now. The Londoners have already signed the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke this week.
Ceballos would be a superb addition to Pochettino’s midfield. Spurs need someone to knit their play together and control the tempo of the game. The 22-year-old Spaniard can do that for them next season.
As for the player, this would be a very good move. He will be able to play more often at a very high level. Also, Pochettino is a top-class manager who will help him grow as a player.
Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the news.
