Carlos Vinicius expected to join Wolves

Wolves are expected to sign the Napoli forward Carlos Vinicius.
According to a report from Calciomercato (translated by Birmingham Mail), the 24-year-old is not a key player for Napoli and he will be on the move this summer.
Wolves could certainly use some depth in attack and Vinicius would be the ideal back up to Jimenez next season.
The player joined Napoli last summer but he is yet to make an appearance for them. It seems that the Italian club are not too keen on holding on to him.
The striker spent the last season on loan at Rio Ave and Monaco. He managed to make an impression with them and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to English football once the move goes through.
Vinicius managed to score 14 goals (12 for Rio Ave and 2 for Monaco) in all competitions last season.
Nuno might be able to help him rediscover his confidence at Wolves. The move makes sense for the player and it shouldn’t be too hard convincing him.
The report adds that he could be the next player to wear the Wolves shirt this summer.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.