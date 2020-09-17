Carlo Ancelotti looking to bring Fikayo Tomori to Everton

Everton are looking to improve their defensive options before the summer transfer window closes.

The Toffees have had an excellent window so far and they have signed three quality midfielders in Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure.





All three players were impressive against Spurs in the opening game of the Premier League and Everton will be looking to finish the window strongly now.

According to The Times, Carlo Ancelotti has identified the Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori as a summer target.

The 22-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to cash in on him this summer.

The likes of Thiago Silva and Rudiger are expected to be the first choice centre backs for Frank Lampard this season. Tomori needs to leave in order to play regular first-team football.

A move to Everton would give him that opportunity and the chance to work with a world-class manager like Ancelotti is an attractive proposition as well.

Everton need a quality defensive signing in order to push for European qualification and Tomori has immense potential. Ancelotti could help him develop into a quality Premier League defender.