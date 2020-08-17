Brighton’s reported stance on alleged Tottenham Hotspur target Lewis Dunk

Brighton and Hove Albion do not want to sell Lewis Dunk amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, according to The Mirror.

The Sun reported at the weekend that Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in signing Dunk from Premier League rivals Brighton in the summer transfer window.





The report claimed that the 28-year-old central defender believes that he is on his way to Chelsea, with the player also a lifelong fan of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The Mirror has now reported that Brighton value Dunk at £40 million, but the Seagulls do not want to sell the England international.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Dunk is a very good and experienced defender who would be a good signing for Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old is a no-nonsense player who would do a very good job at the back for Spurs and would make Jose Mourinho’s side a better and strong team.

With Jan Vertonghen having left Tottenham this summer, the North London club need to sign a replacement, and Dunk would be a very good one.

Tottenham need a big and strong squad to compete for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season.