Nice will look to continue their impressive start to the campaign with a win over Brest in the French league this weekend.

Watch and bet on Nice vs Brest live on Saturday, October 2nd, 20:00 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The home side are fourth in the league table with four wins and two draws in seven league games. Meanwhile, the visitors have failed to pick up a single win in eight league matches so far.

Nice vs Brest team news

Nice will be without the services of Justin Kluivert, Kasper Dolberg and Alexis Claude Maurice due to injuries. Youcef Atal is suspended for the home side.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Christophe Herelle, Sebastien Cibois due to injuries. Lilian Brassier is suspended.

Nice: Benitez; Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Stengs, Rosario, Lemina, Kamara; Delort, Gouiri

Brest: Bizot; Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Duverne, Uronen; Agoume, M’bock; Faivre, Honorat, Cardona; Mounie

Nice vs Brest form guide

Nice are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions and they have managed to keep four clean sheets in that period as well.

Meanwhile, the visitors are winless in their last six matches across all competitions with four defeats under their belt. Brest are winless in their last 12 league games as well.

Nice vs Brest betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Nice vs Brest from bet365:

Match-winner:

Nice – 11/20

Draw – 10/3

Brest– 19/4

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 5/6

Under – 13/10

Nice vs Brest prediction

Nice will be firm favourites to secure all three points here and they are in impressive form as well.

The home side are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Saturday’s opposition and they should be able to extend that run with a win here.

A home win seems very likely.

Prediction: Nice to win.

Get a Montpellier win at 31/20 with bet365

How to watch Nice vs Brest Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Nice vs Brest live online from 20:00 BST on Saturday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365