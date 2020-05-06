Balague claims which club reported Tottenham Hotspur target Rakitic wants to join

Well-known Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has claimed on his YouTube channel that reported Tottenham Hotspur target Ivan Rakitic wants to join Sevilla in the summer transfer window.
However, according to Balague, Sevilla will wait until the end of the window to make their move due to the cost involved.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham are interested in signing the Croatia international midfielder this summer.
Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it remains to be seen when the season resumes or when the summer transfer window opens.
Balague said about Rakitic on his YouTube channel: “He wants to go to Sevilla, but Sevilla are going to leave it until the last second because right now they don’t know where they are going to get the money to pay for his wages or a transfer fee Barcelona require, perhaps swap with a player.”
Stats
Rakitic has been on the books of Barcelona since 2014 when he moved from Sevilla.
The Croatian has been superb for the Blaugrana over the years and has been hugely important in their success.
The 32-year-old has been key in Barcelona winning La Liga four times, the Copa del Rey on four occasions as well, and the Champions League once among other major trophies.
So far this season, Rakitic has made 10 starts and 11 substitute appearances in La Liga for Barcelona, providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
The Croatian has also made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Blaugrana so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.