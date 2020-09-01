Aston Villa weighing up a move for Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer.

Dean Smith needs to bring in a quality goalkeeper to compete with Tom Heaton for the starting berth and Martinez should prove to be the perfect fit.





The 27-year-old has been hugely impressive for the Gunners this past season and he has proven to be a quality backup for Bernd Leno.

According to Express and Star, Aston Villa are now weighing up a move for the Argentine goalkeeper.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a few with Arsenal in the coming weeks.

Martinez earns around £20,000 a week at Arsenal and the report claims that the goalkeeper is likely to demand a pay rise if he moves to Aston Villa.

There is no doubt that the 27-year-old has the ability to succeed At Villa Park but the financial demands could complicate any potential transfers.

It remains to be seen if Aston Villa can convince Arsenal and the player to go through with the transfer on reasonable terms.

Arsenal value the player at £20 million and it would be fair to assume that his suitors are unlikely to spend that much. Martinez is a squad player at Arsenal and the likes of Villa will be looking to snap him up for less.