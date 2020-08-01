Transfers Round-up: Arsenal to sell teenager, Spurs want to keep midfielder, and more

As the 2020 Premier League summer transfer window enters its opening weekend, there has not been much activity involving top-flight clubs.

Brighton & Hove Albion have obviously made the headlines with the recruitment of Adam Lallana and Joel Veltman.





No other side has made any notable signing this week, which has been formally announced.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Arsenal have yet to make any signings, but there are a number of players, who have been fancied to head for the exit door. Academy graduate Folarin Balogun looks set to leave the club this summer after declining a new contract beyond June 2021. The Gunners want at least £8m for his services (Sky Sports).

Tanguy Ndombele is open to the prospect of joining Inter Milan this summer, but Tottenham Hotspur have no desire to sanction his sale. The club’s record signing experienced an injury-plagued debut season, but they are prepared to give him the chance to adapt to the Premier League (Sky Sports).

Chelsea and Manchester City are both monitoring David Alaba. The Austria international has already entered the final year of his Bayern Munich contract and he has yet to commit to a fresh deal. The German champions are likely to consider his sale if there is no progress in the contract talks (The Telegraph).

Barcelona are not interested in signing Willian on a free transfer when his Chelsea contract expires this month. The Brazilian has been the subject of multiple bids from the Spanish giants in the past, but they are not keen on reviving their interest due to his age (Mundo Deportivo).

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg appears determined to join Tottenham Hotspur despite the fresh interest elsewhere. Southampton want £25m for his services but Spurs are only said to value him at £15m. With the midfielder in the final year of his deal, it is suggested that the Saints could give in to the player’s demands (Daily Echo).

Deal of the Day:

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis confirmed the signing of Victor Osimhem from Lille on Friday (La Gazzetta dello Sport). The Nigerian has joined the Naples outfit for an initial £63m following the solitary season with Lille, where he scored 18 goals. It is certainly a huge outlay for the young striker and it remains to be seen whether he can live up to the expectations of the Serie A outfit.

Best of the Rest: