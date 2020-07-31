Report: Leeds United keen on River Plate star and West Ham United target Gonzalo Montiel

According to Bleacher Report, Leeds United are interested in bringing River Plate defender Gonzalo Montiel to Elland Road this summer as they prepare for life back in the English top-flight for the first time since 2004.

The Argentina international would cost around £15 million and is also wanted by West Ham United and Bundesliga trio Stuttgart, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke.





Montiel has been described as a Pablo Zabaleta-type full-back, but he can also play as a centre-back and as a wing-back, and his versatility could come handy for Leeds.

The Whites currently have Luke Ayling as their first-choice right-back, while Stuart Dallas and Jamie Shackleton can provide quality cover, and it will be interesting to see if the club move for the Argentine.

West Ham were close to sealing a move for the 23-year-old weeks ago, but their initial bid was knocked back by River Plate and Montiel also wanted to be sure they will remain in the Premier League before making a decision.

While David Moyes’ side still remain in the race, the chance to play for Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa might be too tempting to turn down.

The Argentine tactician is widely adored back home and the Copa Libertadores-winning star would love to continue his development under him.