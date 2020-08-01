Tottenham keen on Dean Henderson

Tottenham are keen on signing the Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson this summer.

As per Mundo Deportivo, they want to bring him in as the competition for Hugo Lloris. Henderson was on loan at Sheffield United this past season and he was outstanding for Chris Wilder’s side.





The 23-year-old needs to play regular first-team football now and if Manchester United cannot provide him with that platform, someone else will.

He could prove to be a superb addition to Spurs. Lloris will need to be replaced soon and he would be the ideal keeper for them. Henderson has the talent to be Spurs’ number one shot-stopper for years to come.

Mourinho knows the player having seen him up close during their time together at Manchester United. It will be interesting to see if he can bring the player to London now.

Spurs need to add more depth to their goalkeeping department and signing a quality keeper should be a priority for them this summer.

Henderson has shown that he is ready to step up and play for a big club now. A move to Spurs could be the ideal next step in his career.

Here is how the Spurs fans have reacted to the links.

This would be a great signing — Chris Kyriacou (@MrChrisKyriacou) July 31, 2020

Good keeper but he won’t be cheap. Hugo’s got a season or 2 left in him so money better spent on DM and full backs. — Ross Wagstaff (@rwaggy26) July 31, 2020

Would love to see a young keeper come in first as a backup and then a replacement for Lloris! — Colt Allgood (@subourbonginger) July 31, 2020

Would be a great signing obviously it’s never ever going to happen — ethan (@ethan30755214) July 31, 2020

I’d be happy with this but there is literally no chance in us signing him. — NT. (@THFC88_) July 31, 2020