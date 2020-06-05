Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney could be on his way to Leicester City

Arsenal could sell Kieran Tierney to Leicester City this summer.

As per Express, they would then use the money to fund new signing for Mikel Arteta this summer.

Tierney joined the Gunners last summer but he hasn’t been able to make his mark at the club so far.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to cash in on him so soon. Tierney is a prodigious talent and selling him now could prove to be a mistake.

Apparently, Rodgers wants Tierney to replace Chilwell if the England international moves to Chelsea this summer.

The Foxes boss is ready to sanction Chilwell’s sale for the right price.

He has worked with Tierney at Celtic and he will know all about the left back.

Rodgers could be the man to bring out the best in the Scottish left back. Tierney needs time to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League and he needs a manager who will trust him to do the job.

The Leicester City boss has a great track record when it comes to developing young players and he could do wonders with a player of Tierney’s calibre.

It will be interesting to see if Rodgers can lure the former Celtic ace to King Power this summer.