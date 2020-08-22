Arsenal in talks to sign Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are interested in signing the Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

According to Julien Laurens, Arsenal are currently in talks to sign the player and Manchester City are keen on him as well.





Reports from @LaurensJulien that discussions have begun between Arsenal and Lyon for the transfer of Houssem Aouar, whom Lyon are unlikely to let go for less than €50m. City have also expressed interest but Arsenal currently have a head start. #AFC https://t.co/w5JBCl9TjS — Jeremy Smith (@jeremysmith98) August 21, 2020

Aouar is one of the most talented young midfielders across Europe right now and he could prove to be a superb addition to Arteta’s squad. The 22-year-old midfielder picked up six goals and four assists this past season.

Lyon are unlikely to sell for cheap and Aouar is likely to cost around €50m (£45m).

The report claims that Arsenal have a head start in the transfer chase and it will be interesting to see if they can sign the player this summer.

Aouar has been outstanding for Lyon in the Champions League this season and he helped the French outfit make it to the semi-finals of the competition.

The Lyon ace is a top-class talent who deserves to play for elite clubs and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

He has already proven himself in France and he needs a new challenge. A move to Arsenal would allow him to grow as a player and improve.

If the Gunners can get rid of Guendouzi and replace him with Aouar this summer, it could prove to be one of the best signings in recent years.